PTI's former lawmaker Farhat Farooq arrested in Jinnah house vandalism case

Web Desk 11:42 AM | 3 Jun, 2023
PTI's former lawmaker Farhat Farooq arrested in Jinnah house vandalism case
Source: social media

LAHORE – Law enforcers have apprehended Farhat Farooq, the former provincial lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, in connection with the attack on the Jinnah House.

Local media quoting authorities said Farhat has been detained for her acts of vandalism outside the Corps Commander's House. She was spotted in several clips which are part of ongoing investigations.

The arrest of the female MPA came after cops uncovered the geo-fencing location, which implicated the accused in the attack.

Several politicians, activists, and members of former ruling party including the son-in-law of a former army officer, and fashion designer Khadija Shah are facing trial in an anti-terrorism court in the wake of the attacks.

Punjab police and intelligence agencies are working meticulously to nab other individuals involved with the incident as PM directed authorities to bring all those involved in the attack to justice and ensure that such incidents do not undermine the peace and stability of the country.

Last month, members of Imran Khan-led party vandalized civil and army installations and even stormed Army General Headquarters in Rawalpindi in the aftermath of PTI Chief's arrest in corruption case.

Jinnah House attack: Lahore ATC sends Khadijah Shah to jail for identification parade

