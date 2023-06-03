PTI's former lawmaker Farhat Farooq arrested in Jinnah house vandalism case

LAHORE – Law enforcers have apprehended Farhat Farooq, the former provincial lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, in connection with the attack on the Jinnah House.
Local media quoting authorities said Farhat has been detained for her acts of vandalism outside the Corps Commander's House. She was spotted in several clips which are part of ongoing investigations.
The arrest of the female MPA came after cops uncovered the geo-fencing location, which implicated the accused in the attack.
Several politicians, activists, and members of former ruling party including the son-in-law of a former army officer, and fashion designer Khadija Shah are facing trial in an anti-terrorism court in the wake of the attacks.
Punjab police and intelligence agencies are working meticulously to nab other individuals involved with the incident as PM directed authorities to bring all those involved in the attack to justice and ensure that such incidents do not undermine the peace and stability of the country.
Last month, members of Imran Khan-led party vandalized civil and army installations and even stormed Army General Headquarters in Rawalpindi in the aftermath of PTI Chief's arrest in corruption case.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 03, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|298.9
|302.15
|Euro
|EUR
|321
|325
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|375.5
|380
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|82
|83
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|81.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|758.24
|766.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.18
|40.58
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.16
|41.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.39
|36.74
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.08
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.05
|936.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.94
|62.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.16
|175.16
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|740.5
|748.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.37
|79.07
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.07
|316.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.21
|8.36
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs197,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs180,756 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 210,832.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Karachi
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Quetta
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Attock
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Multan
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,500
|PKR 2125
