Expats make over 40% of total Saudi population, reveal fresh statistics

RIYADH – The population of Saudi Arabia was estimated at around 32.175 million, according to official data for the year 2022.

Expatriates stood at nearly 13.4 million, accounting for around 41.6 percent of the country’s total population, showed a report for the year 2022 issued by the Saudi Statistics Authority.

It said the total population of native Saudis has been estimated at 18.8 million, making it the 58.4% of the total population.

The official data showed the male population stood at 61.2% while the female made the 38.8% of the country.

Authorities have termed the census 2022 “comprehensive” that provides a complete and accurate count of the population along with information on housing, across all locations in the Kingdom and sub-groups of the population.