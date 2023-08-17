10-year jail time for forging visa: Read fresh guidelines issued by Dubai against violators

DUBAI - Individuals involved in forging visas and other important documents have been strictly wanted against the act with threats of stern punishment.
The Dubai Public Prosecution has clarified that those who are found forging documents can face up to ten years of sentence.
“Anyone who has forged a visa, residence permit, or any official document issued on the basis of this visa or permits, with the intention of evading the provisions of the law, shall be punished with imprisonment for a period not exceeding 10 years,” the Dubai Public Prosecution said via a post on X, previously known as Twitter.
“The same penalty shall be imposed on whoever uses any forged document, referred in this article, knowing that it is forged,” the department stated.
The announcement comes as the department is ramping up efforts to uphold the integrity of the immigration system and prevent fraudulent activities.
Millions of people visit Dubai each year due to its multiple attractions but a few are also involved in forging visas documents; however, the strict warning by the department and 10-year jail sentence is sure to deter many potential fraudulents to avoid indulging in any dubious activity.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 17, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.4
|303.65
|Euro
|EUR
|324.8
|324.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.3
|383
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83
|83.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80
|80.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|770.83
|778.83
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|224.8
|227
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.83
|40.23
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.5
|42.9
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.05
|37.4
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.48
|3.59
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.1
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|942.2
|951.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.52
|63.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|752.76
|760.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.49
|332.99
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,100 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,990.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Karachi
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Quetta
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Attock
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Multan
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,100
|PKR 2,455
