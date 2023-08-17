Imran Khan’s nephew Hassaan Niazi to be tried in military court

ISLAMABAD – The case of former prime minister Imran Khan’s nephew Hassaan Khan Niazi was transferred to the military court on Thursday.

According to Geo News, Hassaan will be tried in a military court instead of a civil court. Police have shifted Hassaan from Quetta to Rawalpindi and now he will be transferred from Rawalpindi to Lahore.

Police had arrested Hassaan last week in connect with the May 9 violence, which was triggered by PTI Chairman Imran Khan's arrest.

Earlier on Thursday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) told the authorities to produce Hassaan in court on August 18. LHC judge Justice Sultan Tanveer Ahmed heard the petition of Hassaan Niazi’s father Hafeezullah Niazi.

The court stated that if Hassaan Niazi is in the custody of Punjab Police, he must be produced tomorrow.

Hafeezullah Niazi had filed a writ petition in the Lahore High Court for his son’s recovery.