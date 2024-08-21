UAE firms hiring visit visa holders to face heavy fine: Details inside

DUBAI - In a major amendment, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced sweeping changes to its Labour Law, imposing fines on businesses that employ visit visa holders.
The new regulations imply that the authorities have zero tolerance for illegal hiring practices and as per the regulation, companies caught hiring individuals on visit visas without proper job confirmations could be slapped with fines between Dh100,000 and Dh1 million.
This amendment in the law is part of a broader crackdown aimed at protecting workers' rights and ensuring that foreigners are not mistreated at the hands of employers.
Previously, the fine in this regard was Dh50,000 to Dh200,000; however, the hefty fine now announced confirms the authorities' seriousness.
The changes are designed to eradicate the exploitation of visit visa holders as many of these individuals are lured with promises of work permits and residency, only to find themselves working illegally and unpaid once their tourist visas expire.
In a recent case that caught media attention, a foreign national was slapped with a Dh5,500 fine after overstaying his visa, following his termination.
The UAE government has made it crystal clear that working on a visit or tourist visa is a serious offense that will not be tolerated, with heavy penalties and strict enforcement for the violators.
The only way to legally work in the UAE is by securing an offer letter from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE). Legal experts are urging employers to avoid illegal hiring practices, warning that the consequences could be devastating.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.