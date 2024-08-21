Search

UAE firms hiring visit visa holders to face heavy fine: Details inside

Web Desk
08:32 PM | 21 Aug, 2024
DUBAI - In a major amendment, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced sweeping changes to its Labour Law, imposing fines on businesses that employ visit visa holders.

The new regulations imply that the authorities have zero tolerance for illegal hiring practices and as per the regulation, companies caught hiring individuals on visit visas without proper job confirmations could be slapped with fines between Dh100,000 and Dh1 million.

This amendment in the law is part of a broader crackdown aimed at protecting workers' rights and ensuring that foreigners are not mistreated at the hands of employers.

Previously, the fine in this regard was Dh50,000 to Dh200,000; however, the hefty fine now announced confirms the authorities' seriousness.

The changes are designed to eradicate the exploitation of visit visa holders as many of these individuals are lured with promises of work permits and residency, only to find themselves working illegally and unpaid once their tourist visas expire.

In a recent case that caught media attention, a foreign national was slapped with a Dh5,500 fine after overstaying his visa, following his termination.

The UAE government has made it crystal clear that working on a visit or tourist visa is a serious offense that will not be tolerated, with heavy penalties and strict enforcement for the violators.

The only way to legally work in the UAE is by securing an offer letter from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE). Legal experts are urging employers to avoid illegal hiring practices, warning that the consequences could be devastating.

