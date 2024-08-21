Search

Immigration

Top Korean official hints at hiring foreign workers as birth crisis worsens

Web Desk
08:56 PM | 21 Aug, 2024
Top Korean official hints at hiring foreign workers as birth crisis worsens

SEOUL - The staggering low birth rate in South Korea is forcing the decision-makers to hire foreign workers as the country faces an unprecedented crisis.

In this regard, a presidential aide said on Wednesday that the country needs to consider accepting more foreign workers to increase its working-age population amid a looming demographic crisis.

You Hye-mi, an official working on low birthrates, spoke in a radio interview about how South Korea is dealing with the world's lowest birthrate and a growing number of elderly people.

In her comments, the official said with fewer working-age people, bringing in more foreign workers could help increase the population.

The severity of the crisis could be ascertained from the fact that in 2023, the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime in South Korea dropped to just 0.72. This number is much lower than the 2.1 needed to keep the population stable without relying on immigration.

You warned that if this trend continues, South Korea's population could shrink by about 30%, with more elderly people than workers, questioning whether the country could function the same way in such a situation, Koreatimes reported.

While the current system allows hiring foreign workers for non-professional jobs, You said the government needs a long-term plan to bring in foreign employees adding that the proposed Ministry of Population Strategy and Planning is expected to play a key role in this effort.

She also noted that the pilot program to hire domestic helpers from the Philippines is still expensive due to the minimum wage laws, calling for ways to make this program more affordable for ordinary families.

It is to be highlighted that the birth crisis is also affecting Japan as the country faces a shortage of almost one million foreign workers, 9,70,000 to be precise, in 2040 if the economic growth goals have to be realized.

The estimate from a state-backed think tank revealed recently is enough to scare policymakers and citizens alike. 

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)'s research arm has implied that at the current pace, 5.91 million foreign people will be working in the country in 2040, almost one million short of the foreign workforce needed to sustain the targeted average annual growth rate of 1.24%.

Over the past 15 years, the population of foreign workers in Japan has surged more than fourfold to reach 2.05 million individuals, constituting approximately 3% of the total workforce as of October last year. 

Though the country is progressing, Japan's birth crisis has skyrocketed in recent years, triggering the government to launch an official dating app to help people get married and start families. The decision was taken after the country witnessed record-low birth and marriage rates. The latest data released by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare showed Japan only recorded 727,277 births last year.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

09:10 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

UK to speed up deportation of illegal asylum seekers, confirms home ...

08:56 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Top Korean official hints at hiring foreign workers as birth crisis ...

08:32 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

UAE firms hiring visit visa holders to face heavy fine: Details ...

08:20 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Sri Lanka announces visa-free entry for 35 countries: Check ...

08:14 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

UAE automates travel ban removal in major digital push

08:01 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Canada set to halt hiring of temporary foreign workers for this area

Immigration

04:55 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Airline offers up to 50% discount on international travel: Details ...

11:49 AM | 20 Aug, 2024

Philippines to host Afghans amid US visa processing

11:55 AM | 19 Aug, 2024

New UK govt to keep student visa restrictions intact, confirms ...

12:35 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Sweden records drop in immigration, fresh stats reveal

03:53 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Brits to pay €7 for travel to Europe as new rules set to take ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:49 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Sixth-grader Tiktok girl abducted in Sukkur

Gold & Silver

12:23 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Gold Rates in Pakistan rise for second Day, price per tola hits Rs261,000

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 21 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.

British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 280.5
Euro EUR 306.4 308.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 362.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.82 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.65 189.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: