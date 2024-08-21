UK to speed up deportation of illegal asylum seekers, confirms home secretary

LONDON - The government of the United Kingdom (UK) is all set to accelerate the removal of those immigrants with no right to be in the kingdom, confirmed the Home Secretary on Wednesday.

Yvette Cooper announced a major increase in immigration enforcement and returns activity, to make sure that immigration and asylum rules are respected and enforced.

The official highlighted that the government has new plans for the next 6 months to achieve the highest rate of removals of those with no right to be here, including failed asylum seekers, for 5 years (since 2018).

Besides, a new intelligence-driven illegal working programme will be introduced to take punitive measures against employers who illegally employ those with no right to work in the UK.

The government has also announced that up to 100 new specialist intelligence and investigations officers will be deployed to the National Crime Agency (NCA) to disrupt and smash criminal smuggling gangs and prevent dangerous boat crossings.

Moreover, an official press release issued in this regard confirms a large surge in enforcement and returns flights, to put removals at their highest level since 2018, reversing the damaging drop in enforcement over recent years.

The official statement also mentions increased detention capacity including 290 added beds at Campsfield and Haslar Immigration Removal Centres.

As far as the businesses are concerned, the government has announced a range of sanctions, including financial penalty notices, business closure orders and potential prosecution, against those employing illegal workers. Moreover, those caught working illegally and eligible for removal will be detained, pending their swift removal.

As part of the measures, staff is being redeployed to increase the removal of failed asylum seekers, which has dropped by 40% since 2010.

'Three hundred caseworkers have already been reassigned to progress thousands of failed asylum and returns cases, including enforced and voluntary returns,' read an official press release.

The government has announced that the enforcement surge would be overseen by Bas Javid, the Home Office’s Director General for Immigration Enforcement, and is part of the government’s plans to transform the asylum system and secure UK borders.

'This will ensure that all Immigration Enforcement processes are implemented firmly, fairly, and accurately throughout, whilst also taking account of the important lessons learnt from Windrush,' stated the official press release issued on Wednesday.