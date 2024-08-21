Search

Sixth-grader Tiktok girl abducted in Sukkur

09:49 PM | 21 Aug, 2024
In a distressing incident in Sukkur, sixth-grade student and TikTok personality Roshni Ali Lakho has been abducted from her home by individuals from her own Lakho community, according to her family. The alleged abduction follows a dispute between her family and certain members of their community.

At a press conference held on Wednesday, Roshni’s family—her mother Nawabzadi Lakho, father Ghulam Nabi Lakho, and grandmother Hakiman Lakho—revealed that the abduction was the result of a violent altercation. They reported that the accused forcibly entered their home, subjected them to violence, and then abducted Roshni.

The family has voiced their fears for Roshni’s safety, expressing concerns that she may be killed. They also reported that the accused have issued threats against them, claiming they will be falsely implicated in criminal cases.

The Lakho family has urgently called for intervention from the SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, demanding immediate action to recover their daughter and ensure her safety. They allege that local police have been reluctant to file a case against the individuals named in their complaint.

This case has raised significant alarm among the local community, highlighting issues of violence and the need for swift justice in abduction cases.

