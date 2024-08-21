Sixth-grader Tiktok girl abducted in Sukkur

In a distressing incident in Sukkur, sixth-grade student and TikTok personality Roshni Ali Lakho has been abducted from her home by individuals from her own Lakho community, according to her family. The alleged abduction follows a dispute between her family and certain members of their community.
At a press conference held on Wednesday, Roshni’s family—her mother Nawabzadi Lakho, father Ghulam Nabi Lakho, and grandmother Hakiman Lakho—revealed that the abduction was the result of a violent altercation. They reported that the accused forcibly entered their home, subjected them to violence, and then abducted Roshni.
The family has voiced their fears for Roshni’s safety, expressing concerns that she may be killed. They also reported that the accused have issued threats against them, claiming they will be falsely implicated in criminal cases.
The Lakho family has urgently called for intervention from the SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, demanding immediate action to recover their daughter and ensure her safety. They allege that local police have been reluctant to file a case against the individuals named in their complaint.
This case has raised significant alarm among the local community, highlighting issues of violence and the need for swift justice in abduction cases.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
