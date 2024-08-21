NEPRA hikes electricity rates for Karachi by Rs. 5.75 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced a significant increase in electricity tariffs for Karachi consumers, effective from October and November 2024 bills. According to NEPRA's latest notification, the price of electricity has been raised by a total of Rs. 5.75 per unit, attributed to the fuel adjustment costs for May and June 2024.

The notification specifies that the tariff hike comprises Rs. 2.59 per unit for May's monthly fuel cost adjustment and Rs. 3.16 per unit for June's adjustment. This increase is set to impact all consumers, except for electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers.

The decision is aimed at addressing the fluctuations in fuel costs and will be reflected in the electricity bills for the months of October and November. NEPRA has also issued a detailed decision regarding this adjustment.

This adjustment is part of NEPRA's ongoing efforts to manage and balance the cost of electricity production and distribution in Karachi.