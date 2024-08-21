NEPRA hikes electricity rates for Karachi by Rs. 5.75 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced a significant increase in electricity tariffs for Karachi consumers, effective from October and November 2024 bills. According to NEPRA's latest notification, the price of electricity has been raised by a total of Rs. 5.75 per unit, attributed to the fuel adjustment costs for May and June 2024.
The notification specifies that the tariff hike comprises Rs. 2.59 per unit for May's monthly fuel cost adjustment and Rs. 3.16 per unit for June's adjustment. This increase is set to impact all consumers, except for electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers.
The decision is aimed at addressing the fluctuations in fuel costs and will be reflected in the electricity bills for the months of October and November. NEPRA has also issued a detailed decision regarding this adjustment.
This adjustment is part of NEPRA's ongoing efforts to manage and balance the cost of electricity production and distribution in Karachi.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
