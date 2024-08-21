Search

Pakistan

NEPRA hikes electricity rates for Karachi by Rs. 5.75 per unit

10:14 PM | 21 Aug, 2024
NEPRA

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has announced a significant increase in electricity tariffs for Karachi consumers, effective from October and November 2024 bills. According to NEPRA's latest notification, the price of electricity has been raised by a total of Rs. 5.75 per unit, attributed to the fuel adjustment costs for May and June 2024.

The notification specifies that the tariff hike comprises Rs. 2.59 per unit for May's monthly fuel cost adjustment and Rs. 3.16 per unit for June's adjustment. This increase is set to impact all consumers, except for electric vehicle charging stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers.

The decision is aimed at addressing the fluctuations in fuel costs and will be reflected in the electricity bills for the months of October and November. NEPRA has also issued a detailed decision regarding this adjustment.

This adjustment is part of NEPRA's ongoing efforts to manage and balance the cost of electricity production and distribution in Karachi.

Pakistan

10:14 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

NEPRA hikes electricity rates for Karachi by Rs. 5.75 per unit

09:49 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Sixth-grader Tiktok girl abducted in Sukkur

09:16 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Jamaat-e-Islami to protest on August 24 over Karachi’s municipal ...

07:05 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Section 144 imposed across Punjab for three days 

06:37 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Islamabad administration cancels NOC of PTI rally at eleventh hour

05:28 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Pakistan set to introduce new currency notes; check expected launch ...

Pakistan

10:06 AM | 20 Aug, 2024

Karsaz Road accident: Businessman's wife arrested after two killed, ...

03:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Watch CCTV footage of Karachi’s Karsaz road accident

07:35 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Who is Natasha Danish? Karachi’s business elite involved in Karsaz ...

10:29 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

Natasha Danish Iqbal Instagram │ Bio │ Net Worth

08:51 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Karachi woman involved in Karsaz accident 'suffering from mental ...

11:49 AM | 21 Aug, 2024

'Apni Chhat Apna Ghar' scheme launched in Punjab; Check Loan Plan, ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:14 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

NEPRA hikes electricity rates for Karachi by Rs. 5.75 per unit

Gold & Silver

12:23 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Gold Rates in Pakistan rise for second Day, price per tola hits Rs261,000

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 21 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.

British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 280.5
Euro EUR 306.4 308.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 362.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.82 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.65 189.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: