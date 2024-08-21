Search

World

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks YouTube records, gaining 1 million subscribers in 90 minutes

10:40 PM | 21 Aug, 2024
cristiano ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary Portuguese footballer, has set a new world record by amassing 1 million subscribers on YouTube within just 90 minutes of launching his channel. The channel, aptly named UR · Cristiano, has captivated fans worldwide, quickly becoming a sensation on the platform.

In just three hours, Ronaldo’s YouTube channel surged to over 3 million subscribers, showcasing his unmatched global influence. This extraordinary achievement has once again placed Ronaldo at the forefront of digital media history, surpassing the previous record held by South Korean singer Jennie Kim, who reached 1 million subscribers in seven hours.

Ronaldo’s rapid rise on YouTube is being hailed by analysts as a sign that his channel could soon become one of the most popular in the world, potentially challenging the current leader, American YouTuber MrBeast, who holds the top spot with 311 million subscribers.

In his inaugural video, Ronaldo expressed his excitement about finally launching his YouTube channel, a project he had been contemplating for a long time. He shared that connecting with his fans through social media has always been a source of joy for him, and his new channel offers yet another powerful platform to strengthen that bond.

According to international reports, the 39-year-old football icon plans to use his channel to discuss football, providing fans with an intimate glimpse into his thoughts, experiences, and insights on the game he has dominated for years.

World

10:40 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks YouTube records, gaining 1 million ...

08:13 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Indian man discovers 'Made in Pakistan' jacket at Harvard, sparking ...

03:19 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Japan’s 116-year-old woman set to become world’s next oldest ...

07:50 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

World’s oldest person Maria Branyas Morera passes away at 117

07:44 PM | 20 Aug, 2024

Palestinian journalist Ibrahim Muharib killed, two injured in Israeli ...

11:49 AM | 20 Aug, 2024

Philippines to host Afghans amid US visa processing

World

05:07 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Dubai court orders company to pay employee’s outstanding dues in ...

03:00 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Indian army soldier commits suicide in Odisha

07:36 PM | 19 Aug, 2024

Israeli soldier killed in Hezbollah drone attack

Advertisement

Latest

11:27 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Pakistan seeks urgent Monkeypox vaccine supplies from international organizations

Gold & Silver

12:23 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Gold Rates in Pakistan rise for second Day, price per tola hits Rs261,000

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 21 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.

British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 280.5
Euro EUR 306.4 308.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 362.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.82 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.65 189.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: