Cristiano Ronaldo breaks YouTube records, gaining 1 million subscribers in 90 minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary Portuguese footballer, has set a new world record by amassing 1 million subscribers on YouTube within just 90 minutes of launching his channel. The channel, aptly named UR · Cristiano, has captivated fans worldwide, quickly becoming a sensation on the platform.
In just three hours, Ronaldo’s YouTube channel surged to over 3 million subscribers, showcasing his unmatched global influence. This extraordinary achievement has once again placed Ronaldo at the forefront of digital media history, surpassing the previous record held by South Korean singer Jennie Kim, who reached 1 million subscribers in seven hours.
Ronaldo’s rapid rise on YouTube is being hailed by analysts as a sign that his channel could soon become one of the most popular in the world, potentially challenging the current leader, American YouTuber MrBeast, who holds the top spot with 311 million subscribers.
In his inaugural video, Ronaldo expressed his excitement about finally launching his YouTube channel, a project he had been contemplating for a long time. He shared that connecting with his fans through social media has always been a source of joy for him, and his new channel offers yet another powerful platform to strengthen that bond.
According to international reports, the 39-year-old football icon plans to use his channel to discuss football, providing fans with an intimate glimpse into his thoughts, experiences, and insights on the game he has dominated for years.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on August 20, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.5 for buying and 280.4 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 306.4 and the selling rate is 308.6.
British Pound rate is 360 for buying, and 362.3 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.82.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.4
|308.6
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|362.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.82
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.65
|189.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
