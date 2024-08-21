Pakistan seeks urgent Monkeypox vaccine supplies from international organizations

Pakistan has formally requested global health organizations to provide monkeypox vaccines, as the country currently lacks the necessary vaccines and treatment options to combat the viral infection.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has already declared a health emergency in response to the global monkeypox outbreak. Following the recent reports of monkeypox cases in Pakistan, particularly in Karachi, local authorities have issued advisories to mitigate potential risks.

Health experts have confirmed that no vaccine for monkeypox is presently available in Pakistan. According to officials, the vaccine will be administered exclusively to airport screening staff and ICU personnel, deeming it unnecessary for the general public.

Monkeypox, a viral infection, can spread from animals to humans and between humans within a one-meter distance. The initial symptoms include fever, headaches, muscle pain, sore throat, and swollen lymph nodes.

As Pakistan grapples with the increasing threat, the need for swift international support has become critical to prevent the further spread of the virus.