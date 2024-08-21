Russian president Vladimir Putin visits Chechnya, kisses Quran in a symbolic gesture of respect

CHECHNYA - In a significant gesture of respect and reverence, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Chechen capital, Grozny, for the first time in 13 years. Putin was warmly received by Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Muslim-majority autonomous region and a close ally of the Russian president.

During his visit, Putin toured the newly constructed Grand Mosque, named after Prophet Isa (Jesus), accompanied by Kadyrov and the Grand Mufti of Chechnya. The highlight of the visit came when the Grand Mufti presented Putin with a rare copy of the Quran. In a symbolic act that resonated deeply with the Muslim community, Putin kissed the holy book and placed it close to his heart, a moment that was captured in photographs.

The Grand Mufti also recited a verse from Surah Al-Anfal and provided its translation in Russian, further enriching the cultural and religious significance of the visit. This gesture underscores the importance of Chechnya within the Russian Federation and Putin's efforts to maintain strong ties with the Muslim-majority region.