Holiday announced in Islamabad schools amid political rallies

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced a holiday in all government and private schools in capital city of Islamabad today on August 22 amid political rallies in the city.
Islamabad Deputy Commissioner made the announcement as the city gears up for a rally by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), leading to the red zone being sealed off for security purposes.
The city administration closed the school in light of safety of school children as they have opted for precautionary closure of schools. The goal is to avoid any potential risks or disruptions that could occur due to the rally.
The red zone in the capital city has been cordoned off, as authorities beefed up security in the city.
PTI announced it will proceed with its August 22 rally in Islamabad despite withdrawal of its no-objection certificate (NOC) and imposition of Section 144 in Punjab, which bans political gatherings.
The party also struggled for months to secure permission for a public meeting in Islamabad, even seeking intervention from the Islamabad High Court without success.
Despite NOC cancellation, PTI vowed to hold the rally, criticising PML-N's government's actions and warning of potential unrest if the event is disrupted.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 22, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved down to 306.3 and the selling rate is 308.5.
British Pound rate is 360.1 for buying, and 362.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.72.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.3
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360.1
|362.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.72
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.55
|189.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
