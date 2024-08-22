Search

Holiday announced in Islamabad schools amid political rallies

22 Aug, 2024
Holiday announced in Islamabad schools amid political rallies
ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced a holiday in all government and private schools in capital city of Islamabad today on August 22 amid political rallies in the city.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner made the announcement as the city gears up for a rally by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), leading to the red zone being sealed off for security purposes.

The city administration closed the school in light of safety of school children as they have opted for precautionary closure of schools. The goal is to avoid any potential risks or disruptions that could occur due to the rally.

The red zone in the capital city has been cordoned off, as authorities beefed up security in the city.

PTI Islamabad Jalsa 

PTI announced it will proceed with its August 22 rally in Islamabad despite withdrawal of its no-objection certificate (NOC) and imposition of Section 144 in Punjab, which bans political gatherings.

The party also struggled for months to secure permission for a public meeting in Islamabad, even seeking intervention from the Islamabad High Court without success.

Despite NOC cancellation, PTI vowed to hold the rally, criticising PML-N's government's actions and warning of potential unrest if the event is disrupted.

Gold & Silver

12:23 PM | 21 Aug, 2024

Gold Rates in Pakistan rise for second Day, price per tola hits Rs261,000

Forex

US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Pound, Riyal Rate in Pakistan Today - Currency Rates 22 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 22, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved down to 306.3 and the selling rate is 308.5.

British Pound rate is 360.1 for buying, and 362.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.72.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.6 280.5
Euro EUR 306.3 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360.1 362.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.8 76.32
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.72 74.52
Australian Dollar AUD 185.55 189.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734 739.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.45 910.6
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

