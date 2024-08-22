Holiday announced in Islamabad schools amid political rallies

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has announced a holiday in all government and private schools in capital city of Islamabad today on August 22 amid political rallies in the city.

Islamabad Deputy Commissioner made the announcement as the city gears up for a rally by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), leading to the red zone being sealed off for security purposes.

The city administration closed the school in light of safety of school children as they have opted for precautionary closure of schools. The goal is to avoid any potential risks or disruptions that could occur due to the rally.

The red zone in the capital city has been cordoned off, as authorities beefed up security in the city.

PTI Islamabad Jalsa

PTI announced it will proceed with its August 22 rally in Islamabad despite withdrawal of its no-objection certificate (NOC) and imposition of Section 144 in Punjab, which bans political gatherings.

The party also struggled for months to secure permission for a public meeting in Islamabad, even seeking intervention from the Islamabad High Court without success.

Despite NOC cancellation, PTI vowed to hold the rally, criticising PML-N's government's actions and warning of potential unrest if the event is disrupted.

