Gun attack on school van in Attock leaves two students dead, five injured

Web Desk
09:38 AM | 22 Aug, 2024
Gun attack on school van in Attock leaves two students dead, five injured
PESHAWAR – Militants opened fire at a school van in northwestern Pakistan, killing two students, and injuring five.

The shocking incident occurred in Dhery Kot area in Attock, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where unknown assailants targeted a school van with gunfire, resulting in the tragic death of two children and injuries to five others.

Rescue officials told media that assailants opened fire on the van, which was carrying children between ages of 10 and 12. In addition to the children, the van’s driver was also injured in the assault.

Emergency services responded promptly, and the injured were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment. KP police are investigating the attack and are working to apprehend those responsible.

No militant organisation has claimed attack on school van till the filing of this story.

Militants usually attack school-going children to destabilise normalcy, advance extremist ideologies, and to retaliate against military actions. Such coward attacks of TTP, Daesh and other militant outfits aim to create fear, disrupt communities, and amplify their message.

More Updates to follow on this story...

