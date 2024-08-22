Gun attack on school van in Attock leaves two students dead, five injured

PESHAWAR – Militants opened fire at a school van in northwestern Pakistan, killing two students, and injuring five.
The shocking incident occurred in Dhery Kot area in Attock, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where unknown assailants targeted a school van with gunfire, resulting in the tragic death of two children and injuries to five others.
Rescue officials told media that assailants opened fire on the van, which was carrying children between ages of 10 and 12. In addition to the children, the van’s driver was also injured in the assault.
Emergency services responded promptly, and the injured were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment. KP police are investigating the attack and are working to apprehend those responsible.
No militant organisation has claimed attack on school van till the filing of this story.
Militants usually attack school-going children to destabilise normalcy, advance extremist ideologies, and to retaliate against military actions. Such coward attacks of TTP, Daesh and other militant outfits aim to create fear, disrupt communities, and amplify their message.
More Updates to follow on this story...
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 22, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved down to 306.3 and the selling rate is 308.5.
British Pound rate is 360.1 for buying, and 362.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.72.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.3
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360.1
|362.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.72
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.55
|189.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
