PTI Islamabad Jalsa postponed on Imran Khan’s orders as key arteries blocked in twin cities

Web Desk
10:02 AM | 22 Aug, 2024
PTI Islamabad Jalsa postponed on Imran Khan's orders as key arteries blocked in twin cities
LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to postpone its planned public gathering in Islamabad as the decision was made following instructions from PTI founder Imran Khan, who remains in jail since August last year.

Tensions in capital city remain high as Khan's party planned a rally in Islamabad. However, the ICT administration canceled the rally permit late last night, prompting increased security measures across both cities.

On Thursday morning, there were containers placed all around the Red Zone, blocking access to key routes.

Security has been intensified in twin cities with access to the Red Zone restricted to government personnel who must present their office cards. 

Amid stern measures, Islamabad administration declared holiday for schools in city. Situation also remains disturbed in other cities as traffic from Lahore's Babu Sabu Chowk, Sagian, and Ring Road were closed.

Lahore Chief Traffic Officer Amara Athar has advised travelers to check their routes and contact helpline 15 for assistance.

In provincial capital Lahore, a large contingent of police was deployed at Thokar Niaz Baig, where PTI’s women’s wing workers were gathering for a caravan to attend a rally in Lahore.

Islamabad administration cancels NOC of PTI rally at eleventh hour

10:02 AM | 22 Aug, 2024

PTI Islamabad Jalsa postponed on Imran Khan’s orders as key arteries blocked in twin cities

