Lahore court orders passport blocking, asset seizure of Moonis Elahi in Money Laundering Case

11:11 AM | 22 Aug, 2024
Lahore court orders passport blocking, asset seizure of Moonis Elahi in Money Laundering Case
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Special Central Court in Lahore on Thursday ordered blocking of CNIC and passports of six individuals, including Moonis Elahi, in connection with an FIA money laundering case.

The court directed that the names of the accused be added to the passport control list, effectively barring them from international travel.

Special Central Court Judge Tanveer Ahmed Shaikh also ordered the freezing of Moonis Elahi's assets, including his properties and bank accounts. Among the frozen assets are more than 26 kanals of land in Kasur, as well as a plot and a house in Gulberg, Lahore, both registered under Moonis Elahi's name.

The proceedings have been adjourned until September 19, when the case will continue. Meanwhile, the FIA is continuing its investigation into this significant money laundering case.
 
In previous development, FIA's Anti-Money Laundering Circle requested a red notice from Interpol to arrest PTI leader Elahi.

The investigation agency sought approval from Ministry of Interior to proceed with the arrest abroad.

Son of former Punjab CM fled to Spain in December 2022, has not cooperated with the investigation, leading to a permanent arrest warrant being issued against him. 

