Lahore court orders passport blocking, asset seizure of Moonis Elahi in Money Laundering Case

KARACHI – Special Central Court in Lahore on Thursday ordered blocking of CNIC and passports of six individuals, including Moonis Elahi, in connection with an FIA money laundering case.
The court directed that the names of the accused be added to the passport control list, effectively barring them from international travel.
Special Central Court Judge Tanveer Ahmed Shaikh also ordered the freezing of Moonis Elahi's assets, including his properties and bank accounts. Among the frozen assets are more than 26 kanals of land in Kasur, as well as a plot and a house in Gulberg, Lahore, both registered under Moonis Elahi's name.
The proceedings have been adjourned until September 19, when the case will continue. Meanwhile, the FIA is continuing its investigation into this significant money laundering case.
In previous development, FIA's Anti-Money Laundering Circle requested a red notice from Interpol to arrest PTI leader Elahi.
The investigation agency sought approval from Ministry of Interior to proceed with the arrest abroad.
Son of former Punjab CM fled to Spain in December 2022, has not cooperated with the investigation, leading to a permanent arrest warrant being issued against him.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 22, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.6 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved down to 306.3 and the selling rate is 308.5.
British Pound rate is 360.1 for buying, and 362.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.8 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.72.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|280.5
|Euro
|EUR
|306.3
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360.1
|362.4
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.8
|76.32
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.72
|74.52
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.55
|189.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734
|739.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.97
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.45
|910.6
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.4
|728.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.5
|324.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
