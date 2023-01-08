Search

Who is Moonis Elahi's close friend ‘abducted’ by unknown men in Lahore?

Web Desk 02:07 PM | 8 Jan, 2023
LAHORE — Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Moonis Elahi yesterday shared a clip of the alleged abduction of his friend on social media but refrained from revealing the identity of the man.

As the clip went viral, details about his close aide have surfaced now.

The man has been identified as Faran Khan, son of Zaheer Khan – a resident of Garden Town Lahore, who is allegedly a frontman of Moonis Elahi. 

The detained man is said to be a businessman by profession.

Police in Punjab, which is run by Moonis’ father Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, lodged a complaint under sections 365, and 379 of PPC on the complaint of Faran’s brother who told the cops that a group of unidentified men abducted Faran.  

The development comes days after the Sharif-led government put CM Elahi’s first wife Tahreem Elahi and another woman Saira Anwar, who is said to be the second wife of the PML-Q leader on the no-fly list in an assets beyond means case.

Zahra Elahi and Rasik Elahi were also not be allowed to leave the country as investigations were underway.

Reports in local media claimed that family members and close aides of CM Elahi are under Federal Investigators’ radar over alleged money laundering.

