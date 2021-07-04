PM Imran asks world to mobilise institutions against India's 'rogue behaviour'

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday once again drew the international community’s attention to Indian involvement in terrorist attacks inside Pakistan and asked the world powers to mobilise their institutions to stop India's "rogue behaviour".

In his message on Twitter after a briefing by the national security adviser and the Punjab police chief on the elements involved in a bomb attack in Lahore’s Johar Town neighbourhood last week, the prime minister said the "planning and financing of this heinous terror attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan".

"The global community must mobilise international institutions against this rogue behaviour," he urged.

The prime minister praised the "diligence and speed of Punjab Police's Counter Terrorism Department in unearthing the evidence and commended the excellent coordination of all our civil and military intelligence agencies".

'Indian citizen mastermind behind Johar Town blast'

On the prime minister's directives, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf and Inspector General of Punjab Police Inam Ghani briefed the nation about the evidence gathered in the probe into the Johar Town blast, which resulted in deaths of three people and injuries to 22 others, including two policemen. In addition, 12 cars and seven houses were destroyed.

Moeed detailed how India sponsored the attack and how right after the blast there were thousands of cyberattack attempts to deflect attention from the blast.

"These attacks and the number and the sophistication in some cases leaves no doubt of [Indian] sponsorship and state linkage in this case," he said.

He said the prime minister has instructed his team "to use all possible legal and political means to get to the people outside Pakistan who are part of this international terrorist network".

"We will therefore be sharing all evidence with the international community and exposing the nefarious and real face of a state in our neighbourhood that has constantly sponsored terrorism against our innocent civilians."

The adviser called upon the international community to play its part saying it is "high time" to "stop turning a blind eye and play a constructive and legally binding role for the safety of innocent Pakistanis if they are really serious about peace and stability in the region".