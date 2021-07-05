Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 July 2021
08:44 AM | 5 Jul, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 July 2021
A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 108,498 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 92,770 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 85,040 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs 99,185 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 108,498 PKR 1,541
Karachi PKR 108,498 PKR 1,541
Islamabad PKR 108,498 PKR 1,541
Peshawar PKR 108,498 PKR 1,541
Quetta PKR 108,498 PKR 1,541
Sialkot PKR 108,498 PKR 1,541
Attock PKR 108,498 PKR 1,541
Gujranwala PKR 108,498 PKR 1,541
Jehlum PKR 108,498 PKR 1,541
Multan PKR 108,498 PKR 1,541
Bahawalpur PKR 108,498 PKR 1,541
Gujrat PKR 108,498 PKR 1,541
Nawabshah PKR 108,498 PKR 1,541
Chakwal PKR 108,498 PKR 1,541
Hyderabad PKR 108,498 PKR 1,541
Nowshehra PKR 108,498 PKR 1,541
Sargodha PKR 108,498 PKR 1,541
Faisalabad PKR 108,498 PKR 1,541
Mirpur PKR 108,498 PKR 1,541

