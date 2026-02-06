Today Gold, Silver Rates in Pakistan – 6 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed sharp rise over past two days, amid sharp increase in local and international markets.

Gold became more expensive by Rs 24,000 per tola, while the total increase over two days reached Rs 38,800 per tola. On Thursday, prices surged further by Rs 14,800, taking the new rate of gold to Rs 529,162 per tola.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal Unit Price Increase New Price Gold Per Tola Rs 14,800 Rs 529,162 Gold 10 Grams Rs 12,689 Rs 453,671

Today Gold Price

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 473,916 452,375 387,750 Per 1 Gram 40,631 38,784 33,243 Per 10 Gram 406,312 387,843 332,437 Per Ounce 1,151,617 1,099,271 942,232

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs 12,689, pushing the new rate to Rs 453,671. The surge reflects strong upward momentum in the precious metals market.

In international market, gold prices jumped by $388 per ounce over the last two days, once again surpassing the $5,000 mark. On Thursday alone, gold gained $148, reaching a new level of $5,064 per ounce.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver prices also followed the upward trend. The price of silver increased by Rs 109 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs 9,255 per tola.