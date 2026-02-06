Today Gold, Silver Rates in Pakistan – 6 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed sharp rise over past two days, amid sharp increase in local and international markets.
Gold became more expensive by Rs 24,000 per tola, while the total increase over two days reached Rs 38,800 per tola. On Thursday, prices surged further by Rs 14,800, taking the new rate of gold to Rs 529,162 per tola.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Metal
|Unit
|Price Increase
|New Price
|Gold
|Per Tola
|Rs 14,800
|Rs 529,162
|Gold
|10 Grams
|Rs 12,689
|Rs 453,671
Today Gold Price
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|473,916
|452,375
|387,750
|Per 1 Gram
|40,631
|38,784
|33,243
|Per 10 Gram
|406,312
|387,843
|332,437
|Per Ounce
|1,151,617
|1,099,271
|942,232
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs 12,689, pushing the new rate to Rs 453,671. The surge reflects strong upward momentum in the precious metals market.
In international market, gold prices jumped by $388 per ounce over the last two days, once again surpassing the $5,000 mark. On Thursday alone, gold gained $148, reaching a new level of $5,064 per ounce.
Silver Rates in Pakistan
Silver prices also followed the upward trend. The price of silver increased by Rs 109 per tola, bringing the new rate to Rs 9,255 per tola.