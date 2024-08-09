BISE Sahiwal 9th Class Result 2024 - Check full result here

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education BISE Sahiwal has announced 2024 Class 9 Exam Results today on August 9 Friday at 10 am.

BISE Sahiwal Class 9 Result 2024

Bise Sahiwal Class 9 candidates can check the results here

BISE Sahiwal Class 9 Result 2024 Gazette

Check BISE Sahiwal Class 9 Result 2024 through SMS?

Open the messaging app on your mobile phone, enter your roll number and send it to 800292 for Sahiwal Class 9 Result 2024.

All Punjab boards including Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, and DG Khan boards will announce results of SSC (9th Class), Annual Examination 2024 results today on Friday.