BISE Faisalabad Class 9 Matric Result 2024 - Check results here

Web Desk
09:40 AM | 9 Aug, 2024
Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Faisalabad will announce 2024 Class 9 Exam Results today on Friday at 10 am.

BISE Faisalabad Class 9 Result 2024

Bise Faisalabad Class 9 candidates can check the results here

Check BISE Faisalabad 9th Class Result 2024

Check BISE Faisalabad Matric Result 2024

The results will be announced at 10am, stay tuned for more details.

Check BISE Faisalabad Class 9 Result 2024 through SMS?

Open the messaging app on your mobile phone, enter your roll number and send it to 800240.

BISE Faisalabad Class 9 2024 Gazette

More Updates to follow, the gazette will be shared soon.

All Punjab boards including Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Lahore, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will announce results of SSC (9th Class), Annual Examination 2024 results today on Friday.

