BISE Gujranwala 9th Class Result 2024

LAHORE - Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education BISE Gujranwala has announced 2024 Class 9 Exam Results today on August 9, Friday.

The gazette for Class 9 will be available soon, stay tuned for more updates.

Check BISE Gujranwala Class 9 Result 2024 SMS?

Open the messaging app on your mobile phone, enter your roll number and send it to 800299.

All Punjab boards including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will announce results of SSC (10th Class), Annual Examination 2024 results today.

