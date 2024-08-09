Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced Class 9 Examination Results 2024.
Class 9 Result will be announced at 10am, candidates from BISE Lahore can check their results here
Check BISE Lahore 9th Class Result 2024
Go to messaging app, and type your roll number, and send it to 800291.
|Board
|SMS Codes
|Faisalabad Board
|800240
|DG Khan Board
|800295
|Gujranwala Board
|800299
|Rawalpindi Board
|800296
|Lahore Board
|800291
|Bahawalpur Board
|800298
|Sargodha Board
|800290
|Sahiwal Board
|800292
|Multan Board
|800293
All Punjab boards, including Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal, will also announce the SSC Part 1 (Class 9) Annual Examination 2024 results today on Friday.
BISE Lahore Class 9 Gazette will be available soon, stay updated.
More Updates To Follow...
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 9, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.30 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 303.35 and selling rate was 305.65.
British Pound rate moved down to 352 for buying, and 355.15 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.30
|280.40
|Euro
|EUR
|303.35
|305.65
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.15
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.25
|186.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.50
|744.00
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.35
|206.25
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.40
|38.80
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.10
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.00
|912.00
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.50
|729.00
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.50
|206.65
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|26.65
|26.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.00
|323.00
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.