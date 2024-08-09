Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced Class 9 Examination Results 2024.

Class 9 Result will be announced at 10am, candidates from BISE Lahore can check their results here

Check BISE Lahore 9th Class Result 2024 by SMS?

Go to messaging app, and type your roll number, and send it to 800291.

Board SMS Codes Faisalabad Board 800240 DG Khan Board 800295 Gujranwala Board 800299 Rawalpindi Board 800296 Lahore Board 800291 Bahawalpur Board 800298 Sargodha Board 800290 Sahiwal Board 800292 Multan Board 800293

All Punjab boards, including Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal, will also announce the SSC Part 1 (Class 9) Annual Examination 2024 results today on Friday.

BISE Lahore Class 9 Gazette Download

