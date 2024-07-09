BISE Lahore 10th Class Result 2024 Check Online here by your roll number

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education BISE Lahore has announced 2024 Matriculation Exam Results .

The Gazette of Lahore Board will be available here at Daily Pakistan site soon after the announcement of results.

Check BISE Lahore Matric Result 2024 through SMS?

Open the messaging app on your mobile phone, enter your roll number and send it to 800291.

All Punjab boards including Rawalpindi, Multan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sargodha, DG Khan, and Sahiwal boards will announce results of SSC (10th Class), Annual Examination 2024 results today on Tuesday.

