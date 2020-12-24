Pakistan demands action over unabated Indian state terrorism in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has urged the international community to take a serious look into the malicious Indian propaganda that not only aims to defame Pakistan but also politicises international forums and imperils peace and security.

Addressing a weekly news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the global exposes of India's anti-Pakistan propaganda and disinformation campaign continue, to the embarrassment of the BJP government.

He said the imposition of a fine on Republic Bharat TV by the British media regulator Ofcom, on account of anti-Pakistan hate show by Arnab Goswami, is yet another manifestation of the BJP government's well-known smear campaign against Pakistan through state-controlled media.

The action taken by Ofcom, along with the report by EU DisinfoLab, corroborates our long-held position about India's incurable obsession with Pakistan, the FO spokesman added.

Zahid Hafeez urged Indian government to eschew the use of false propaganda as an instrument of state policy. He said by now India must have realized that such ploys of spreading misinformation are doomed to fail.

Strongly condemning the unabated Indian state-terrorism and extra-judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris, the Spokesperson called upon the international community to take immediate cognizance of the aggravating situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that in attempts to divert world attention from its internal failings and grave human rights violations in IIOJ&K, India continues to escalate tensions along the Line of Control.

He said the international community must advise India against any irresponsible act and to desist from any action that would jeopardise regional peace and stability.

Zahid Hafeez said that despite our repeated calls, the Indian government has failed to provide a satisfactory response with regard to the death of 11 Pakistani Hindus under mysterious circumstance in Jodhpur, India on 9 August this year.

Reminding the Indian government of its obligations, he urged the Indian government to: carry out a comprehensive investigation into the tragic incident and inform us of the progress.

To a query, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Indian military buildup under the BJP regime is threat to regional peace. He said Pakistani forces are fully ready to deal with any misadventure by Indian side.