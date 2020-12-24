PAKvNZ: Mohammad Rizwan sets new record

NAPIER – Mohammad Rizwan's record knock of 89 on 59 balls which included 13 boundaries, helped save Pakistan from a whitewash at the hands of the Kiwis at the 3rd and last T20 international played between the two sides on Tuesday.

Rizwan now holds the record of the highest individual score by a wicket-keeper during a T20I chase. The previous highest was Tim Seifert’s unbeaten 84 during the 2nd T20I of this series, which was played on Sunday.

The management has trusted me a lot; this was the first time I opened in internationals, but I knew I had it in me to perform and was well backed by the management. This win is for our fans, they have backed us a lot: @iMRizwanPak#NZvPAK | #HarHaalMainCricket | pic.twitter.com/q7Wlzrwp7j — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 22, 2020

The 89 runs scored by 28-year-old in the 3rd T20I are the most by a Pakistan wicketkeeper in a T20I game. Sarfaraz Ahmed also scored an unbeaten 89 during the 2018 Edinburgh T20I against Scotland.

His 89 is also the 3rd highest individual score for Pakistan in the T20I format while chasing. Fakhar Zaman scored 91 during the 2018 Zimbabwe Tri-series Final against Australia, while Babar Azam made 90 against South Africa during an unsuccessful chase in the 2019 Johannesburg T20I.

Previously, Mohammad Hafeez made the record for the highest T20I score by a batsman after turning 40.

🏏 415 runs at 83

🙌 Highest of 99*

💥 Strike-rate 152.57

👏 Four fifties

🔥 20 sixes, 36 fours



🇵🇰 Pakistan star Mohammad Hafeez is set to finish 2020 as the leading run-getter in men's T20I cricket!



What.A.Player! pic.twitter.com/7JSnASW7YH — ICC (@ICC) December 23, 2020

He has surpassed Heinrich Gericke’s score of 91 for Malta against Bulgaria in T20I cricket.