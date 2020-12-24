Army chief, DG ISI call on Imran Khan at PM House (VIDEO)
05:57 PM | 24 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan met Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Director General of Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed at the PM House on Thursday.
They discussed overall security situation in the country, according to the official sources.
