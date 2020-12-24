Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Indian ceasefire violation: ISPR
Web Desk
09:35 AM | 24 Dec, 2020
Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Indian ceasefire violation: ISPR
Share

RAWALPINDI – A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom due to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian troops in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the Indian army continued unprovoked ceasefire violation near Satwal Sector along the Line of Control.

During intense exchange of fire, sepoy Mukhtiar,21, while fighting valiantly embraced martyrdom, said ISPR.

Pakistan Army responded in a befitting manner, causing substantial damage to Indian troops in men and material.

Earlier on Sunday, a soldier of Pakistan Army has embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists and their facilitators during an intelligence-based operation in Jatt Bazar near Awaran, Balochistan.  

Pakistani soldier embraces martyrdom in Awaran ... 11:37 PM | 20 Dec, 2020

QUETTA – A soldier of Pakistan Army has embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists and their ...

More From This Category
PM Imran thanks expats as amount remitted in ...
10:49 AM | 24 Dec, 2020
Pakistan Army soldier martyred during IBO in ...
10:25 AM | 24 Dec, 2020
Pakistan records 111 more COVID-19 fatalities, ...
09:58 AM | 24 Dec, 2020
PM Imran to sign $4.5 billion railway project ...
12:03 AM | 24 Dec, 2020
Family buries wrong body as two coffins exchanged ...
11:42 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
Trans dancer sexually abused, tortured and filmed ...
10:44 PM | 23 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle under fire for ‘deplorable’ behavior with the royal ...
11:09 AM | 24 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr