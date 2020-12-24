Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Indian ceasefire violation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom due to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian troops in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the Indian army continued unprovoked ceasefire violation near Satwal Sector along the Line of Control.

During intense exchange of fire, sepoy Mukhtiar,21, while fighting valiantly embraced martyrdom, said ISPR.

Pakistan Army responded in a befitting manner, causing substantial damage to Indian troops in men and material.

