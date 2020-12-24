Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Indian ceasefire violation: ISPR
Share
RAWALPINDI – A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom due to the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian troops in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Wednesday.
According to the military’s media wing, the Indian army continued unprovoked ceasefire violation near Satwal Sector along the Line of Control.
During intense exchange of fire, sepoy Mukhtiar,21, while fighting valiantly embraced martyrdom, said ISPR.
Pakistan Army responded in a befitting manner, causing substantial damage to Indian troops in men and material.
Earlier on Sunday, a soldier of Pakistan Army has embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists and their facilitators during an intelligence-based operation in Jatt Bazar near Awaran, Balochistan.
Pakistani soldier embraces martyrdom in Awaran ... 11:37 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
QUETTA – A soldier of Pakistan Army has embraced martyrdom in exchange of fire with terrorists and their ...
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle under fire for ‘deplorable’ ...11:09 AM | 24 Dec, 2020
- PM Imran thanks expats as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account ...10:49 AM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan Army soldier martyred during IBO in Awaran10:25 AM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan records 111 more COVID-19 fatalities, death toll rises to ...09:58 AM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Indian ceasefire violation: ISPR09:35 AM | 24 Dec, 2020
- Farhan Saeed dismisses separation rumors, saying Urwa 'one of the ...05:51 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
- Fahad Mirza's ancestral background goes all the way back to Mongols, ...04:05 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
- This US rapper just gave his mom $1m and a Bentley on her 80th ...02:50 PM | 23 Dec, 2020
- Most Spectacular Mountains Around the World11:59 PM | 22 Dec, 2020
- 10 Celebs Who Don't Use Their Real Names09:26 PM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Celebrity romances and weddings of 202008:11 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan10:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020