Pakistan records 111 more COVID-19 fatalities, death toll rises to 9,668

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported 111 deaths, 2,256 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours.

According to the statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 465,070 while the nationwide tally of deaths has jumped to 9,668 on Thursday.

1,782 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours whereas the toll of total recoveries stands at 417,134.

The total count of active cases is 38,268.

Anwar Maqsood tests positive for coronavirus, ... 11:13 AM | 23 Dec, 2020 KARACHI – Pakistan’s celebrated TV personality Anwar Maqsood has quarantined himself at home after he was ...

Sindh stands at the top in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces. Till now 207,407 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 133,874 in Punjab 56,160 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 36,721 in Islamabad, 18,005 in Balochistan, 8,065 in Azad Kashmir and 4,838 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 3,783 individuals have lost their lives to the novel virus in Punjab, 3,419 in Sindh, 1,577 in KP, 398 in Islamabad, 211 in Azad Kashmir, 181 in Balochistan, and 99 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has conducted at least 37,173 tests during the last 24 hours while 6,428,240 samples have been tested so far.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday had issued a new travel advisory and restricts the inbound flights from Britain in wake of the new strain of Covid-19.