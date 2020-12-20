PAKvNZ: 40-year-old Hafeez sets new cricket record
Share
HAMILTON – Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez continues his glorious run in 2020 as he hit an unbeaten 99 in a lone effort to help Pakistan post a competitive total in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand on Sunday.
Mohammad Hafeez hit a 57-ball 99 not out at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Hafeez hit 5 sixes and 10 boundaries to break the record for the highest T20I score by a batsman after turning 40. He has surpassed Heinrich Gericke’s score of 91 for Malta against Bulgaria in T20I cricket.
However, despite Hafeez's massive contribution to Pakistan's total, New Zealand beat the Green Shirts by nine wickets to win the series.
New Zealand win 2nd T20 to seal series again ... 02:15 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
HAMILTON – Pakistan suffered a humiliating 9 wicket loss to New Zealand in the 2nd T20I at Seddon Park on ...
- Pakistan, Iran open Gabd Ramdan crossing point in Gwadar04:20 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
- UAE visa suspension for Pakistan is temporary, Sheikh Abdullah tells ...04:04 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
-
- PAKvNZ: 40-year-old Hafeez sets new cricket record03:24 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
- 9-year-old becomes 2020’s highest paid YouTuber for 3rd time in a ...03:04 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
-
- Jennifer Aniston self isolates after co-worker tests positive for ...04:41 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Bakhtawar Bhutto and fiance Mahmood Choudhry to have a ‘Destination ...01:57 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
-
- Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan10:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020