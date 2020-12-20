PAKvNZ: 40-year-old Hafeez sets new cricket record

HAMILTON – Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez continues his glorious run in 2020 as he hit an unbeaten 99 in a lone effort to help Pakistan post a competitive total in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand on Sunday.

Mohammad Hafeez hit a 57-ball 99 not out at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Hafeez hit 5 sixes and 10 boundaries to break the record for the highest T20I score by a batsman after turning 40. He has surpassed Heinrich Gericke’s score of 91 for Malta against Bulgaria in T20I cricket.

However, despite Hafeez's massive contribution to Pakistan's total, New Zealand beat the Green Shirts by nine wickets to win the series.