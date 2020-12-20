UAE visa suspension for Pakistan is temporary, Sheikh Abdullah tells FM Qureshi
Web Desk
04:04 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
UAE visa suspension for Pakistan is temporary, Sheikh Abdullah tells FM Qureshi
Share

ABU DHABI – Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirms the depth of the mutual relations between the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan in a meeting with Pakistani counterpart.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the decision to restrict issuing visas to Pakistanis has been made in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ban on issuing visas due to the Covid is temporary. He also added that UAE-Pakistan relations have the depth and capacity for further development.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi completed his two-day official visit to the UAE on Saturday. The two leaders discussed trade as well as other regional matters in the meeting.

UAE is the second home to Pakistanis, FM Abdullah reiterates. He praised the Pakistani community for playing great role and active contribution to the growth and prosperity of the country.

Both foreign ministers discussed the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic and investment issues of mutual interest.

He referred to the old relations between the two countries as Pakistan was among the first countries to start diplomatic relations with the UAE. The two friendly peoples and countries share strong historical ties that enhance prospects of their broad cooperation across all fields.

More From This Category
Saudi Arabia deports 258 Pakistanis
03:44 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
Pakistan, Iran open Gabd Ramdan crossing point in ...
04:20 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
PAKvNZ: 40-year-old Hafeez sets new cricket record
03:24 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
Pakistan scores lowest in South Asia on Human ...
02:26 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
Pakistan peacekeepers help 7 children with ...
12:42 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
Probe finds Sukkur top cops guilty for murder of ...
01:00 PM | 20 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
9-year-old becomes 2020’s highest paid YouTuber for 3rd time in a row
03:04 PM | 20 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr