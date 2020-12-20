UAE visa suspension for Pakistan is temporary, Sheikh Abdullah tells FM Qureshi
ABU DHABI – Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirms the depth of the mutual relations between the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan in a meeting with Pakistani counterpart.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the decision to restrict issuing visas to Pakistanis has been made in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The ban on issuing visas due to the Covid is temporary. He also added that UAE-Pakistan relations have the depth and capacity for further development.
Shah Mahmood Qureshi completed his two-day official visit to the UAE on Saturday. The two leaders discussed trade as well as other regional matters in the meeting.
UAE is the second home to Pakistanis, FM Abdullah reiterates. He praised the Pakistani community for playing great role and active contribution to the growth and prosperity of the country.
Both foreign ministers discussed the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic and investment issues of mutual interest.
He referred to the old relations between the two countries as Pakistan was among the first countries to start diplomatic relations with the UAE. The two friendly peoples and countries share strong historical ties that enhance prospects of their broad cooperation across all fields.
