Web Desk
04:20 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
Pakistan, Iran open Gabd Ramdan crossing point in Gwadar
GWADAR – Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal has inaugurated the newly established Gabd Ramdan crossing point at Pak-Iran border in Gwadar district, the state broadcaster reported on Sunday.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, she said that the establishment of the crossing point will boost bilateral trade and economic activities between the two countries.

Zubaida said the opening of the crossing point would facilitate people of the adjoining areas of the two countries to travel and trade.

After Taftan, Gabd Ramdan in Gwadar is the second international border crossing point between Iran and Pakistan.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by the Governor of Iran's Sistan-Balochistan province, ministers and envoys of Pakistan and Iran.  

On this occasion, the establishment of a border market at Gabd Remdan was discussed between the officials of Pakistan and Iran.

The prevailing situation at Pak-Iran border and other important issues related to the promotion of trade activities were also discussed in the meeting.

