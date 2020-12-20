Pakistan and Iran to open third border crossing soon
Share
TEHRAN – Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami has unveiled plans for the opening of the third official border crossing with Pakistan in the near future, according to Iranian media.
The Rimdan border crossing, situated in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan, was inaugurated in a ceremony on Saturday morning, attended by Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and Minister for Defence Production of Pakistan Zubaida Jalal.
“Considering the needs of people in Sistan and Balochistan, other official border crossings will be set up soon,” the Iranian minister noted, calling for more attention to and greater investment in this sector.
Iran will soon inaugurate the third border crossing, called Pishin, in cooperation with the Pakistani government, Eslami was quoted by IFP News as saying.
Eslami added that opening of the next official border crossing will enhance trade and commercial exchanges between the two countries and will also facilitate travels by the Iranian and Pakistani people, specifically the residents in border areas of the two neighbours.
- Pakistan, Iran open Gabd Ramdan crossing point in Gwadar04:20 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
- UAE visa suspension for Pakistan is temporary, Sheikh Abdullah tells ...04:04 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
-
-
- 9-year-old becomes 2020’s highest paid YouTuber for 3rd time in a ...03:04 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
-
- Jennifer Aniston self isolates after co-worker tests positive for ...04:41 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Bakhtawar Bhutto and fiance Mahmood Choudhry to have a ‘Destination ...01:57 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
-
- Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan10:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020