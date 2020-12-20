9-year-old becomes 2020’s highest paid YouTuber for 3rd time in a row
Share
GALVESTON – The Texas-based nine-year-old Ryan Kaji earned $30 from his YouTube channel Ryan’s World in the year 2020. He holds the title of the highest-paid YouTuber for the third consecutive year.
The child YouTuber started the channel back in March 2015 influenced by other toy review channels.
Ryan’s World has 41.7 million subscribers and a mammoth 12.2 billion views in total.
One of Ryan's videos titled “Huge Eggs Surprise Toys Challenge” has been watched over two billion times and it is on the top 60 most-watched videos on the video streaming site ever.
YouTube announces $5 mn aid for Pakistan in fight ... 10:04 AM | 9 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD –YouTube has announced $5 million aid for Pakistan to assist the country in its anti-COVID-19 fight. In ...
Being a child influencer, the nine-year-old is being approached by companies to play with the latest toys.
The intensity of his fame forced the family to change his real surname Guan and kept Kaji - his on-screen surname. The family now runs 9 YouTube channels.
The other 2020 top-paid Youtubers include Jeffree Star, David Dobrik, Blippi (Stevin John), Nastya (Anastasia Radzinskaya), Preston Arsement, Markiplier (Mark Fischbach), Rhett and Link, Dude Perfect, and Mr. Beast (Jimmy Donaldson).
Pakistani netizens react to Youtube, Google outage 07:52 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Alphabet Inc's Google Play services, Gmail, and YouTube among others went down in various countries ...
- Pakistan, Iran open Gabd Ramdan crossing point in Gwadar04:20 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
- UAE visa suspension for Pakistan is temporary, Sheikh Abdullah tells ...04:04 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
- Saudi Arabia deports 258 Pakistanis03:44 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
- PAKvNZ: 40-year-old Hafeez sets new cricket record03:24 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
- 9-year-old becomes 2020’s highest paid YouTuber for 3rd time in a ...03:04 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
-
- Jennifer Aniston self isolates after co-worker tests positive for ...04:41 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Bakhtawar Bhutto and fiance Mahmood Choudhry to have a ‘Destination ...01:57 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
-
- Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan10:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020