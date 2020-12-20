9-year-old becomes 2020’s highest paid YouTuber for 3rd time in a row

GALVESTON – The Texas-based nine-year-old Ryan Kaji earned $30 from his YouTube channel Ryan’s World in the year 2020. He holds the title of the highest-paid YouTuber for the third consecutive year.

The child YouTuber started the channel back in March 2015 influenced by other toy review channels.

Ryan’s World has 41.7 million subscribers and a mammoth 12.2 billion views in total.

One of Ryan's videos titled “Huge Eggs Surprise Toys Challenge” has been watched over two billion times and it is on the top 60 most-watched videos on the video streaming site ever.

Being a child influencer, the nine-year-old is being approached by companies to play with the latest toys.

The intensity of his fame forced the family to change his real surname Guan and kept Kaji - his on-screen surname. The family now runs 9 YouTube channels.

The other 2020 top-paid Youtubers include Jeffree Star, David Dobrik, Blippi (Stevin John), Nastya (Anastasia Radzinskaya), Preston Arsement, Markiplier (Mark Fischbach), Rhett and Link, Dude Perfect, and Mr. Beast (Jimmy Donaldson).