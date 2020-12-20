Saudi Arabia deports 258 Pakistanis
03:44 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
Share
MULTAN – A special Saudi flight, carrying deported Pakistani nationals, arrived in the country on Sunday.
As many as 258 deportees, who reached Multan, were allegedly involved in criminal activities, according to Saudi officials.
A team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested the suspects and took them into their custody.
Flight carrying UK deportees lands in Islamabad ... 02:40 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – A chartered flight carrying Pakistani immigrants from London has finally landed in Islamabad after a ...
- Pakistan, Iran open Gabd Ramdan crossing point in Gwadar04:20 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
- UAE visa suspension for Pakistan is temporary, Sheikh Abdullah tells ...04:04 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
- Saudi Arabia deports 258 Pakistanis03:44 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
-
- 9-year-old becomes 2020’s highest paid YouTuber for 3rd time in a ...03:04 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
9-year-old becomes 2020’s highest paid YouTuber for 3rd time in a row
03:04 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
-
- Jennifer Aniston self isolates after co-worker tests positive for ...04:41 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
- Bakhtawar Bhutto and fiance Mahmood Choudhry to have a ‘Destination ...01:57 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
-
- Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan10:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020