Web Desk
03:44 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
Saudi Arabia deports 258 Pakistanis
MULTAN – A special Saudi flight, carrying deported Pakistani nationals, arrived in the country on Sunday.

As many as 258 deportees, who reached Multan, were allegedly involved in criminal activities, according to Saudi officials.

A team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested the suspects and took them into their custody.

