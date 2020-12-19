Flight carrying UK deportees lands in Islamabad after two months
Web Desk
02:40 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Flight carrying UK deportees lands in Islamabad after two months
Share

ISLAMABAD – A chartered flight carrying Pakistani immigrants from London has finally landed in Islamabad after a delay of two months by the Pakistani authorities.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistani authorities didn't grant clearance to the flight amid a row over former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Local media revealed that the UK government warned Pakistan of legal action that could be taken under the European Union Readmission Agreement (EURA).

Pakistan and the UK are both signatories to the agreement for repatriation of illegal immigrants who have exhausted all legal options to stay in the UK and Europe.

Pakistan 'refused an extradition flight from UK' ... 06:30 PM | 16 Dec, 2020

LONDON – A British tabloid claims that Pakistan has refused to accept an extradition flight from Britain taking ...

Picking up The News story, on December 15, renowned tabloid The Sun published a piece quoting the Home Office that diplomatic tensions between the UK and Pakistan arose after the “duty-bound” demand made of the British home secretary and the cancellation of a flight from London to Pakistan. The UK paper had said the flight cancellation cost the UK around £300,000.

More From This Category
Maulana Tariq Jameel defeats Covid-19
04:28 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
Sana Bucha schooled for sharing picture of ...
03:10 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
PCB appoints Muhammad Wasim as Chief Selector of ...
12:35 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
PM Imran's adviser for religious affairs Tahir ...
11:36 AM | 19 Dec, 2020
Pakistanis to get first CNIC free of cost within ...
10:14 AM | 19 Dec, 2020
'Why would any Pakistani official go to Israel ...
12:00 AM | 19 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bakhtawar Bhutto and fiance Mahmood Choudhry to have a ‘Destination Wedding’
01:57 PM | 19 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr