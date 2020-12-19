Flight carrying UK deportees lands in Islamabad after two months

ISLAMABAD – A chartered flight carrying Pakistani immigrants from London has finally landed in Islamabad after a delay of two months by the Pakistani authorities.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistani authorities didn't grant clearance to the flight amid a row over former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Local media revealed that the UK government warned Pakistan of legal action that could be taken under the European Union Readmission Agreement (EURA).

Pakistan and the UK are both signatories to the agreement for repatriation of illegal immigrants who have exhausted all legal options to stay in the UK and Europe.

Picking up The News story, on December 15, renowned tabloid The Sun published a piece quoting the Home Office that diplomatic tensions between the UK and Pakistan arose after the “duty-bound” demand made of the British home secretary and the cancellation of a flight from London to Pakistan. The UK paper had said the flight cancellation cost the UK around £300,000.