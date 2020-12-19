Indians collapse ‘like MIG-21s’ against 'Australian surgical strike'

Men in Blue register the lowest Test total ever by any team in 65 years
Web Desk
03:47 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
ADELAIDE – India was dealt a record blow by Australia on Saturday after the hosts restricted the Men in Blue to 36 in Adelaide Test match; the previous low was 42 against England at Lord’s in 1974.

This is India's lowest total ever in Tests and lowest by any team in 65 years.

The Indian collapse was shocking as no batsman could score in double figures. Australian captain Tim Paine said he didn’t expect it to come that quick, "I was expecting a real dogfight."

Indian captain Virat Kohli also seems miserable after the epic loss. He said “It’s very hard to put those feelings into words, we had a lead of 60-odd when we arrived, and then just collapsed. We played two days of good cricket to get in a position and then just lose it in an hour. It really hurts.”

Following the embarrassment for team blue, netizens took to social media to express their reactions. Many compared today’s embarrassing event with Pakistan-India dogfight back in 2019 in which PAF shot down an Indian Mig 21 along with an Su-30.

Earlier in February 2019, two Pakistan Air Force jets targeted two Indian warplanes in a dogfight and shot them down along the Line of Control (LoC).

