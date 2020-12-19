Euro Oil inaugurates state-of-the-art facility at Lahore's MM Alam Road (DP Exclusive)

LAHORE – Euro Oil’s state-of-the-art facility has been inaugurated by its first customer who reached there to mark a unique but pleasant ceremony that speaks highly of the management’s customer-oriented approach.

Chief Operating Officer (CEO) Suhail Ahmed told DailyPakistan that their main focus is to ensure quality, customer service and quantity, which lets them stand out in the market.

They have installed new and different type of monitors to ensure the quantity of fuel so the customers can get their car tanks filled without the possibility of a scam. The monitors are installed at the front so the drivers won’t have to turn their necks to look at the meter.

Named Euro Express, a mart at the facility offering delicious cakes, pastries and even customised cakes for events under the a bakery name of “The Baguette”.

The mart also has car accessories of all types.

Apart from this, a first-ever tire showroom within the facility is also available where people can buy new tires and rims.

They have lubricants of Petronas, which is the fifth biggest company in the world in its own domain. The same company is responsible for Formula 1 and 2 racing.

Their Formula 1 and Mercedes recommended products are also available at the facility.

“The main partners of euro oil is the British oil trading company ‘BB energy’ which are helping in technological advancement that is to be launched here,” said the CEO.

A racing track is also introduced for the kids at the fuel facility.

A lucky draw is also taking place as a result of which, free fuel and different gifts will be awarded to the customers.