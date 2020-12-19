Maulana Tariq Jameel defeats Covid-19
Famed religious scholar and leader of Tableeghi Jammat Maulana Tariq Jameel have tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
Taking to Twitter, the 67-year-old informed he has tested negative for the virus.
الحمداللہ آپ سب مٌحبین کی دعاوں سے میرا ٹیسٹ نیگیٹو آگیا ہے،مکمل صحتیابی کےلئے ابھی مزید آپ سب کی دعاوں کا محتاج ہوں، اللہ کریم اپنی رحمت سے اس وبا سے انسانیت کو خلاصی نصیب فرمائیں۔#tariqjamil— Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) December 19, 2020
He requested his followers to remember him in their prayers.
Earlier, in a tweet on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan wrote, "Praying for Maulana Tariq Jamil's speedy and full recovery from Covid 19."
Praying for Maulana Tariq Jamil's speedy and full recovery from Covid 19.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 14, 2020
On Sunday, the Maulana announced on his Twitter that for the past few days, he was not feeling well and on getting tested for coronavirus, his test came out positive. He said he was admitted to a hospital on Sunday on the advice of the doctors.
