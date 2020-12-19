UN "investigating" cross-border attack on vehicle along LoC between Pakistan, India

NEW YORK – The United Nations (UN) has launched an investigation after a vehicle of its observer group, which was on routine monitoring, was hit in a cross border attack on Pakistani side of the Line of Control (LoC).

Deputy spokesman to the secretary general, Farhan Haq, confirming the incident to Associated Press of Pakistan that UN vehicle sustained damage after it was hit by an unidentified object near Rawalakot in Azad Kashmir said that the Mission is currently probing it.

He said that the members of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) remained safe in the incident.

When an Indian journalist attempted to highlight that Indian has rejected Pakistan’s claims of cross-border attack, he said, “We are aware of what both sides have been saying.”

“At this stage, we’re simply aware that a vehicle was hit by an unidentified object like I said no one was harmed […] and we are investigating the incident,” Haq said.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Friday said that Indian Army deliberately targeted a vehicle of United Nations carrying two military observers in fresh ceasefire violation.

It added that the observers were en route to interact with the victims of Indian ceasefire violations in Polas Village in Chirikot sector of the LoC when they were targeted in unprovoked firing.

It must be noted that the UN vehicles are clearly recognisable even from long distances due to their distinct make and type and clearly visible markings.

While the vehicle was damaged, the two UNMOs luckily remained unharmed. They were safely rescued and evacuated by Pakistan Army to Rawalakot, said the ISPR.

Such illegal and unlawful acts against all established international norms, signifying mal-intent of Indian army to target not only innocent civilians residing along the LoC but UN Peace Keepers as well.

“This act only goes to show Indian Army’s complete disregard to principles enshrined in UN Charter. It is indeed a new low for Indian Army,” read the ISPR statement.

Pakistan Army stands in solidarity with UNMOGIP officials and appreciates the selfless services rendered by all members of UNMOGIP in discharge of their UN mandated duties, the statement added.