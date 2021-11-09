England cricket chief arrives in Pakistan to mend relations with PCB

LAHORE – England Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Executive Tom Harrison on Tuesday arrived in Lahore to ease tension in relations with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the cancellation of the T20 tour in October earlier this year.

Harrison will hold a meeting with PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja to discuss England’s visit to Pakistan for a cricket series in 2022.

Report said that the ECB chief will assure PCB of a full tour next year.

After concluding his short visit to Pakistan, he would left for the UAE where he is scheduled to attend a meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

England had to play two T20Is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 13 and 14 October but the then ECP chief Ian Watmore announced the cancelation of the tour in late September. The move caused tension between Pakistan and English cricket boards.