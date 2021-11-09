Pakistani climber Shehroze Kashif sets two new world records

LAHORE – Shehroze Kashif, a Pakistani mountaineer, has set two new records with his two successful expeditions to the two highest peaks in the world.

The Guinness World Record has recognised the 19-year-old boy as the world’s youngest climber the K2. It also recongnised him as the youngest and only teenager mountaineer in the world to summit the world’s top two tallest mountains Everest (8849m) and K2 (8611m) in the same year within 3 months.

Kashif, who hails from the Punjab capital Lahore, climbed the peaks at the age of 19 years and 138 days.

In July this year, he became the youngest Pakistani to summit the second tallest peak in the world, K2, located in northern Pakistan.

On May 6, Kashif became the youngest Pakistani to summit Mount Everest - the world’s tallest peak.

The young mountaineer hailed from Punjab capital, he started climbing at the age of just 11 by ascending 3885m Makra Peak. At 12, he took his passion to the next stage by reaching the 4080m Musa Ka Massalah and 4600m Chembra peak. (4600m).

Kashif also holds the title to scale 6050m Manglik Sar Shimshal peak at 13, K2 Gondogoro La K2 Base Camp (5585m) at 14, and Khurdopin Pass (5890m) at 15.

At the tender age of 17, the young climber mounted the Broad Peak (8047m), which also earned him the title ‘The Broad Boy’. He also accomplished the feat to scale Khusar Gang-Alpine Style (6050m) when he was 18.