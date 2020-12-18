BabarAzam trends as Pakistan misses injured skipper after losing T20 opener to NZ

AUCKLAND – Pakistanis seem to be missing their skipper Babar Azam after a loss from the Kiwis in the first T20 in Auckland on Friday.

Babar, who is ruled out of New Zealand T20Is after suffering a fracture in his right thumb, was spotted outside the ground, trying to direct his teammates while not being able to participate.

He was anxious to take part in the action, but Pakistani cricket fans are more eager to see him on the field as #babarazam started to trend on Twitter.

I'm ready to donate my thumb, Someone please get my Skipper back in the lineup 💔



Already missing Babar Azam. #PAKvNZ #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/hIx2y5Nteg — Team Babar Azam (@Team_BabarAzam) December 18, 2020

Pakistan Cricket Team is highly dependent on the star batsman in the limited-overs format.

Batting first, Pakistan scored 153 for 9 in stipulated 20 overs and in reply, New Zealand scored 156 for the loss of five wickets with seven balls remaining.