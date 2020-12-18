#BabarAzam trends as Pakistan misses injured skipper after losing T20 opener to NZ
AUCKLAND – Pakistanis seem to be missing their skipper Babar Azam after a loss from the Kiwis in the first T20 in Auckland on Friday.
Babar, who is ruled out of New Zealand T20Is after suffering a fracture in his right thumb, was spotted outside the ground, trying to direct his teammates while not being able to participate.
He was anxious to take part in the action, but Pakistani cricket fans are more eager to see him on the field as #babarazam started to trend on Twitter.
Babar doing captaincy from dugout... 🤔 #PakvNz pic.twitter.com/jeSLNuw9xv— Thakur (@hassam_sajjad) December 18, 2020
I'm ready to donate my thumb, Someone please get my Skipper back in the lineup 💔— Team Babar Azam (@Team_BabarAzam) December 18, 2020
Already missing Babar Azam. #PAKvNZ #NZvPAK pic.twitter.com/hIx2y5Nteg
We miss you so badly.💔#BabarAzam#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/fyro0bAeEF— optimist_corner (@optimist_corner) December 18, 2020
Pakistan Cricket Team is highly dependent on the star batsman in the limited-overs format.
Batting first, Pakistan scored 153 for 9 in stipulated 20 overs and in reply, New Zealand scored 156 for the loss of five wickets with seven balls remaining.
