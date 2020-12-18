At least 15 children killed in explosion at gathering for Quran recitation in Afghanistan

KABUL – At least 15 civilians were killed and 20 more other injured in an explosion at a gathering in Ghazni province of Afghanistan on Friday, confirmed country’s Ministry of Interior.

Explosive material was planted in a motorcycle that was parked near a house in Agho Jan village in Gelan district where some people had gathered to attend a Quran recitation ceremony, Tolo News reported.

Media reports say all the deceased were children.

The terror attack occurs amidst a sharp increase in violence in the country despite efforts for a political settlement of the conflict.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack so far.

More to follow…