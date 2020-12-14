Pakistani netizens react to Youtube, Google outage
LAHORE – Alphabet Inc's Google Play services, Gmail, and YouTube among others went down in various countries across the world, including Pakistan, on Monday.
Though the services started to come back after an hour, Pakistani netizens could not miss the chance of turning this into another meme contest, posting funny pictures and jokes on the issue.
Youtube, google, gmail, down.— Hamza Rizvi (@HamzaRi19215261) December 14, 2020
Half of the world be like:#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/xhg8ktnHmy pic.twitter.com/GKHWheMg0j
#Google employees rn #googledown #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/oA9n1C8WS1— NotMe (@NotMe98219284) December 14, 2020
Searching in google for why google is— Behzad Writes (@behzad_writes) December 14, 2020
down*
Google:#GoogleDown #YouTubeDOWN #Google pic.twitter.com/cstc4SZ0ZH
Some hilariously trolled the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) with another #ptcl emerging on Pakistani Twitter.
Me after cursing my internet when I got to know actually YouTube Gmail and Google is down.— یاسر رفیق سیال (@DiMpLe_CHoKaRO) December 14, 2020
Sorry PTCL😂😂#YoutubeDown #googledown pic.twitter.com/BcNN9UqYrY
I thought its something with Ptcl again😂#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/KamXIpISgs— Fatima Azam (@Fatima__Azam) December 14, 2020
I thought something is wrong with my ptcl internet but pehli dafa khushi hui k ptcl sae kaam kr rrha 😂 #YouTubeDOWN— Syed Hamza Mehdi (@SyedHamzaMehdi2) December 14, 2020
