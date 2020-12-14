Pakistani netizens react to Youtube, Google outage
07:52 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
Pakistani netizens react to Youtube, Google outage
LAHORE – Alphabet Inc's Google Play services, Gmail, and YouTube among others went down in various countries across the world, including Pakistan, on Monday.

Though the services started to come back after an hour, Pakistani netizens could not miss the chance of turning this into another meme contest, posting funny pictures and jokes on the issue.

Some hilariously trolled the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) with another #ptcl emerging on Pakistani Twitter.

