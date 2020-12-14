Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!

Most of us believe that our favourite celebrities have no use of their education since they are already earning huge salaries. Contradicting the notion, many celebrities completed their education despite making it big in the entertainment industry.

Listing some of the celebrities below:

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

The 34-year-old Olsen twins began their acting career in the 1980s. The popular duo resumed their studies in 2004 at NewYork University but neither completed their studies.

Emma Watson

Harry Potter franchise gave the young starlet her place in Hollywood with a huge fan base. Taking a break from her acting career, The 30-year-old studied at Brown University and graduated in 2014. The Beauty and the Beast star holds a bachelor’s degree in English literature.

James Franco

The 127 hours actor enrolled himself in an undergraduate English degree at UCLA in 2006. The 42-year-old actor also attended Columbia University and briefly taught film courses.

Natalie Portman

The award-winning actress graduated from Harvard University earning an undergraduate degree in Psychology. The 39-year-old have given many hits in her acting career including Closer for which she won Golden Globe.

Preity Zinta

The Veer-Zara star enrolled herself in the Harvard Business School for a degree in Negotiating and Deal Making. The 45-year-old actress is also a successful entrepreneur.

Michael Jordan

The 57-year-old basketball star studied at the University of North Carolina. Despite a successful breakthrough in the NBA, The former Chicago Bull's player finished his bachelor’s degree in geography.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse

Starting their professional journey at a young age, the Sprouse brothers attended NYU’s Gallatin School. Cole studied geographical information systems, and Dylan studied video game design.

Dakota Fanning

A successful child star, the 26-year-old started her studies in 2011, at the NYU Gallatin School of Individualized Study. Fanning earned a degree in women's studies.

Miranda Cosgrove

Guinness highest-paid child actress rose to stardom with hit tv-series iCarly. The 27-year old returned back to school studying psychology at the University of Southern California.

Mawra Hocane

Sabaat star is one of the most followed celebrities in Pakistan. The 28-year-old starlet received an LLB degree from the University of London.