Esra Bilgic ropes in for Blue World City-Mera Naya Ghar!
Turkish actress Esra Bilgic rose to international fame for her role in Turkish historical television series Dirilis: Ertugrul.
The 28-year-old played Halime Sultan - wife of Ertugral played by Engin Altan Düzyatan, in the popular TV series.
Basking in the glory of stardom, Bilgic has been roped in by Blue World City for their new housing scheme-Mera Naya Ghar as its brand ambassador.
Blue World City is a mega housing project by Blue Group of Companies located. in proximity to Islamabad.
Here is the latest advertisement from BlueWorld City's Instagram handle:
The starlet was previously seen in Khaadi's campaign My Symphony and JazzWarid advertisements.
