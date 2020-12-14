Esra Bilgic ropes in for Blue World City-Mera Naya Ghar!
Web Desk
08:27 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
Esra Bilgic ropes in for Blue World City-Mera Naya Ghar!
Share

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic rose to international fame for her role in Turkish historical television series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

The 28-year-old played Halime Sultan - wife of Ertugral played by Engin Altan Düzyatan, in the popular TV series.

Basking in the glory of stardom, Bilgic has been roped in by Blue World City for their new housing scheme-Mera Naya Ghar as its brand ambassador.

Blue World City is a mega housing project by Blue Group of Companies located. in proximity to Islamabad.

Here is the latest advertisement from BlueWorld City's Instagram handle:

The starlet was previously seen in Khaadi's campaign My Symphony and JazzWarid advertisements.

Esra Bilgiç appears in another Pakistani ad ... 09:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2020

KARACHI – Turkish actress and model Esra Bilgic gained popularity by playing Halime Sultan in Diriliş: ...

More From This Category
Aima Baig's sister Komal Baig looks stunning on ...
07:13 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
Sanam Jung, daughter test positive for coronavirus
09:58 AM | 14 Dec, 2020
Four Pakistanis among Top 50 Asian Celebrities of ...
07:33 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
Who is this new DJ going to rock PDM rally in ...
06:47 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
PM Imran spends a sunny Sunday with Sheru and ...
05:31 PM | 13 Dec, 2020
Mahira Khan tests positive for coronavirus, urges ...
01:11 PM | 13 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Esra Bilgic ropes in for Blue World City-Mera Naya Ghar!
08:27 PM | 14 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr