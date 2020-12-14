US appreciates Pakistan for facilitating Afghan peace process 

RAWALPINDI – The US on Monday appreciated Pakistan's untiring efforts for facilitating the Afghan reconciliation process towards the mutual objective of peace in the region.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and Commander Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan General Austin Scott Miller expressed it during a meeting with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

Matters of mutual interest including overall regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afghan reconciliation process were discussed during the meeting.

Army chief appreciated role of Resolute Support Mission for peace and stability in Afghanistan and assured that Pakistan will continue to play its positive role for peace and stability in the region.

The peace process was officially launched in mid-September following a historic deal between Taliban and the Afghan government in February. However, no major progress in talks was witnessed till December 3 when both sides agreed on rules for the peace negotiations.

The US peace envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, who headed US-Taliban talks, played a key role to bring government and insurgent group to the table