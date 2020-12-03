Pakistan welcomes Doha accord between Taliban, Afghan govt
Web Desk
09:52 AM | 3 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed the breakthrough over a deal between Afghanistan government and the Taliban which occurred after months of negotiations. Both parties come to a written agreement for future dialogue.

Pakistan Foreign Office appreciates the accord. Taking it to Twitter, FO said, “This is another significant step forward. The agreement reflects a common resolve of the parties to secure a negotiated settlement. It is an important development contributing towards a successful outcome of Intra-Afghan negotiations, which we all hope for,”

“Pakistan will continue to support intra-Afghan negotiations, culminating in an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution paving the way for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.” FO spokesman added.

Spokesman of the Political Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Dr M.Naeem said, “The procedure including its preamble of the negotiation has been finalised and from now on, the negotiation will begin on the agenda".

Earlier US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad also confirmed the breakthrough in a series of tweet.

He said I welcome the news from #Doha that the two Afghan sides have reached a significant milestone: A three-page agreement codifing rules and procedures for their negotiations on a political roadmap and a comprehensive ceasefire.

Khalilzad thanks Qatar for its facilitating role as host.

