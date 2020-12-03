Pakistan welcomes Doha accord between Taliban, Afghan govt

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday welcomed the breakthrough over a deal between Afghanistan government and the Taliban which occurred after months of negotiations. Both parties come to a written agreement for future dialogue.

Pakistan Foreign Office appreciates the accord. Taking it to Twitter, FO said, “This is another significant step forward. The agreement reflects a common resolve of the parties to secure a negotiated settlement. It is an important development contributing towards a successful outcome of Intra-Afghan negotiations, which we all hope for,”

#Pakistan welcomes announcement of agreement b/w #Afghan parties on rules & procedures. The agreement reflects a common resolve of parties to secure a negotiated settlement. It is an imp development contributing towards a successful outcome of Intra-Afghan Negotiations.1/2 — Spokesperson ???????? MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) December 2, 2020

“Pakistan will continue to support intra-Afghan negotiations, culminating in an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution paving the way for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.” FO spokesman added.

#Pakistan will continue to support Intra-Afghan Negotiations, culminating in an inclusive, broad-based & comprehensive political solution paving the way for a peaceful, stable and prosperous #Afghanistan. 2/2@mfa_afghanistan — Spokesperson ???????? MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) December 2, 2020

Spokesman of the Political Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Dr M.Naeem said, “The procedure including its preamble of the negotiation has been finalised and from now on, the negotiation will begin on the agenda".

The procedures including its preamble of the Intra-Afghan Negotiations has been finalized and from now on, the negotiations will begin on the agenda. — Dr.M.Naeem (@IeaOffice) December 2, 2020

Earlier US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad also confirmed the breakthrough in a series of tweet.

He said I welcome the news from #Doha that the two Afghan sides have reached a significant milestone: A three-page agreement codifing rules and procedures for their negotiations on a political roadmap and a comprehensive ceasefire.

1/4 I welcome the news from #Doha that the two Afghan sides have reached a significant milestone: A three-page agreement codifing rules and procedures for their negotiations on a political roadmap and a comprehensive ceasefire. — U.S. Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad (@US4AfghanPeace) December 2, 2020

Khalilzad thanks Qatar for its facilitating role as host.